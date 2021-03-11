Some Wyoming state legislators have introduced Senate File 67 and House Bill 117, Repeal of Gun-Free Zones, which will clear the way for those individuals with concealed carry permits to take their guns into government meetings, sporting events and college campuses. They must believe that only “good guys” have a concealed carry permit because they get a few hours of training.
Apparently, they have never attended sporting events, where emotions run high, and at some events, alcohol is permitted, which can add to the mix. Someone might have entered as a “good guy,” but gets caught up in the heat of the moment. Further, will someone at the door of these events have to check to see who has a gun and if they have a current permit?
How about government meetings? Have they never attended a heated city or county council meeting? Are they giving authority to the “good guys” to conceal carry into the state Legislature hearings? How many guns will be permissible on college campuses? Will there be someone to check to see if a person is “just” an open carry individual who won’t be allowed to carry or a concealed carry person with a permit?
Please contact your state legislator and express your thoughts and concerns.