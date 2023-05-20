Responding to your editorial (published in the Powell Tribune on May 18), if the corner-crossing debate weren't so infuriating, I'd find it funny.

As an American citizen, I'm part owner of parcels 14 and 24 near Rattlesnake Pass Road, as are "the group of hunters from Missouri." While I might find it irksome that nonresidents fish on "my" river or hunt in "my" mountains, the fact is, they've paid a premium to do it and have as much right to access public resources as I do.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus