The absurdity of the so-called models is finally exposed. IHME irrationally projected that between 1 million and 2.2 million people would die in the U.S. from this virus. Unfortunately, we fell for the hysteria of the self-proclaimed experts.
The numbers now show how misguided we were. The reality is the U.S. infection and mortality from COVID-19 is less than the flu numbers we commonly see. From the CDC: “... the burden of illness during the 2018–2019 [flu] season included an estimated 35.5 million people getting sick with influenza, 16.5 million people going to a health care provider for their illness, 490,600 hospitalizations and 34,200 deaths from influenza.” According to the Wyoming Department of Health, “There were 16 pneumonia and influenza mortality reports certified since the beginning of the 2019-20 influenza season.”
Gov. Gordon is to be commended for resisting the draconian and unconstitutional orders we’ve seen in places like New York and Michigan. But with Wyoming’s numbers, it’s time to start reopening the state.
The governor should immediately go to Phase 1 of the president's reopen plan, which allows “restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship and gyms (to) reopen if they observe strict social distancing. Elective surgeries can resume when appropriate on an outpatient basis.” In my opinion, Wyoming should immediately allow inpatient elective surgeries.
Obviously, those who are at risk, the elderly, those with underlying health conditions should continue to stay home/practice social distancing, and we should support them in every way, with delivery of essentials (food and medicines), financially, etc. The rest of us, the 80% to 90% who won’t even require hospitalization if infected, should go back to our lives.