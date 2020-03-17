Finally a cure for ... global warming.
As concerts, big sports events, airline travel, conferences and other gatherings are shutting down or slowing down due to the coronavirus threat, we are finally doing something to reduce man’s contributions to global warming.
Kudos to Trump for imposing restrictions on airline travel, thereby reducing fossil fuel consumption, a significant source of greenhouse gases. He probably forgot to confer with Exxon before making this announcement.
The side effects of the response to the pandemic is a glimpse into what may happen when the consequences of global warming become impossible to ignore.