Had e-doggone-nough of cutting? Bewildered by the whole mess? I wanna know how the operation works.
Gov. Gordon, let’s start with you. How do you determine where to cut and by how much? Please explain how you begin and how you proceed so we can all follow your reasoning and assess the “method to your madness.”
There appear to be life versus quality-of-living distinctions. Cutting luxuries and functions not directly life-sustaining seems reasonable. There should be much less decrease in spending related to matters of life and limb. Perhaps a clear picture of the process could help us all see the wisdom of a particular course of action and point our legislators in a more prudent direction.
Could eliminating one or two whole departments possibly allow those remaining to breathe easier, instead of slowly bleeding to death? Across-the-board reductions would continue, of course, but with no favoring and no cheating, please. Presumably, a combination of responses could staunch the current bloodletting.
The new millennium and COVID are vehemently demanding new initiatives. Regardless of what anyone says or promises, the world is moving away from coal, just as it did from oars, horses and steam.
In 2017, Gov. Mead was ready to throw in the towel concerning Medicaid expansion. Why? Because ranchers took him to task. Confronting him about not getting a darn thing in return for their money since 2014, he could only look down and shuffle his feet. I was there, sitting directly opposite him, when he spoke about this at a Democratic caucus reception, and healthinsurance.org reported that Mead regretted our missing out on $100 million in annual federal funding.
As for the Legislature, that bunch truly needs to heed the people’s cries! We have endured and been literally sickened by their baseless fears! In 2020, the Joint Revenue Committee voted 8-5 for an expansion bill that the House immediately killed. Whether they trust the feds or not, it’s significantly past time they stepped out on faith for the families of approximately 19,000 uninsured residents and 111 who die every year in this state!