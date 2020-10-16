While serving on the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority board, there were multiple times I interfaced with Councilman Bryan Cook. He was always collaborative, clear about communicating his thoughts on the issues and providing ideas about solutions. He took his role as councilperson as a serious commitment to the community.
During the next few years, Cheyenne needs someone who can work with others, knows the current information about the city’s budget and the infrastructure needs of the city.