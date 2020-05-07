The antics of our county commissioners would be a lot funnier if they weren't OUR county commissioners.
First off, after finding out they can't do away with the Fair Board, they add a couple of seats and appoint themselves as Fair Board members. A majority on the board at that. This is a power grab, pure and simple. It's also a wonderful example of micro-management.
Next, Gunnar Malm announces they are telling all county departments to cut their budgets by 20%, but not touch employee salaries and benefits. Twenty percent is one heck of a big bite out of a budget, any budget.
In the same article, Malm goes on to explain that the county operates on a very lean budget, I guess to assure us of their good financial stewardship. If the budget really is lean, there is little or no fat to cut, just meat. I can hardly wait to see what's next.