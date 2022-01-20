It’s sad our county commissioners hide behind general rules and do not evaluate each specific situation presented to them.
Insignificant unenforced covenants violations are not the same as a landowner choosing to disregard significant covenants restrictions that seriously affect many facets of the subdivision as a whole.
Residential restrictions are the most restrictive; no lot shall be used for other than residential purposes.
Even if the unenforced covenants violations are residential in nature, and the Laramie County Land Use Regulations don’t apply them, it seems these violations are the general reason for allowing the county to proceed with approval of a commercial site plan in a residential subdivision protected by covenants.
Why don’t our commissioners listen to the landowners who are trying to protect the property they have owned for over 40 years?
Approval of a commercial site plan in a residential subdivision protected by covenants should make our commissioners pause and at least determine why the application to the county was submitted in the first place.
It seems to be "a way around" residential covenants restrictions. Rather than abide by the more restrictive covenants, submit a commercial site plan to the county for approval under the less-restrictive Laramie County Land Use Regulations.
Simply allowing approval of a commercial site plan under the less-restrictive Laramie County Land Use Regulations in a covenant-restricted residential area because of prior insignificant unenforced covenants violations is not acceptable and demonstrates the commissioners’ willingness to take the easy way out!
This is notice to Laramie County landowners who have covenants on record. The commissioners have a blanket response to land-use approvals when there is a question whether the more restrictive covenants or the less-restrictive Laramie County Land Use Regulations apply.
The county is not a party to covenants, and it’s not up to the county to enforce them, even if the more restrictive covenants should be the first authority of approval. So, don’t expect the commissioners to get involved and work for you in these land-use matters.