I was at the Family Promise Cheyenne (FPC) office (at Grace United Methodist Church) this past week, working on our 2023 budget with a staff member, our accountant and a volunteer. As we were working, a husband and wife came into the church looking for assistance.
This couple were looking for someone at FPC to receive two bags of diapers, toiletries, pain meds, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc. that they had in their car.
They said that instead of giving each other gifts for Valentine’s Day, they wanted to give gifts to help people in need. Since the “FPC mission, with the support from faith and community partners, offers children and their families in crisis safe shelter, resources, education and fellowship to achieve sustainable independence,” this loving couple came to the right place. We told them we were very thankful for their donations.
Actually, we were awe-struck by their big-heartedness and wanted to share this story with the Cheyenne community!
This couple not only demonstrated gracious love to each other, but also a most generous love to unknown neighbors to ease their hardship. They did not want a receipt, just a place where they could share their love.
Since there are several St. Valentines in history, I think this couple is among them.