You have some very generous, nice people in Cheyenne!
On Friday, June 25, while driving from Virginia to Idaho, I stayed overnight at the Days Inn on Lincolnway in Cheyenne. I walked over to the nearby Outback restaurant for dinner. A crowd of people were waiting for booths and tables, so I ate at the bar to expedite getting my 88-year-old body into bed after a long day's drive.
I splurged on myself, ordering soup, wine, salad, the largest sirloin steak, cheesecake and coffee. I expected the total bill, including tip, would be at least $60-70.
You can imagine my surprise, and delight, when I asked for the bill and was told that an anonymous couple sitting at the end of the bar had already paid for it. They had also left a generous tip and requested that I not be told of their generosity until after they left the restaurant.
I had not noticed them, and have no idea what they look like – on the outside. I can only state with certainty that, on the inside, they must look like every Christian who goes a very good, generous deed for a stranger. I hope they are local and read your newspaper so they can see my expression of thanks. My prayers continue.