WTE recently tells us Mayor Orr is thrilled to unveil the Carey Municipal Court building. But what the story didn’t tell you includes:
- The building‘s total cost is nearly $5 million in city reserve funds, OVER the $9.1 million Cheyenne voters approved for the project!
- The second floor is completely unfinished and not usable, except for a finished bathroom with a shower (?), as the city no longer has remaining reserve funds to complete this unusable building space.
- This building stands in place of a razed, fine red brick and sandstone building (under the pink metal Fowler’s façade) built by Joe and Bob Carey, that once was described in its day as “the finest building between Omaha and Salt Lake City.