The Oxford English Dictionary defines discrimination as "the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of ethnicity, age, sex, or disability." Those are things that a particular individual cannot change.

I can provide some great examples of actual discrimination, such as a company continually calling me to come in to help them, but once I got there, being told that they were just "setting up something for tomorrow," or, upon meeting a supervisor, getting a limp handshake and seeing his eyes focus on a point somewhere over my right shoulder. I can point to instances where I am pretty sure I was passed over for a job based on my perceived physical abilities.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus