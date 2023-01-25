The Oxford English Dictionary defines discrimination as "the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of ethnicity, age, sex, or disability." Those are things that a particular individual cannot change.
I can provide some great examples of actual discrimination, such as a company continually calling me to come in to help them, but once I got there, being told that they were just "setting up something for tomorrow," or, upon meeting a supervisor, getting a limp handshake and seeing his eyes focus on a point somewhere over my right shoulder. I can point to instances where I am pretty sure I was passed over for a job based on my perceived physical abilities.
Whenever I go to an interview, I often worry that wearing a mask, in addition to my obvious physical disability, will make it less likely I will get the job. Very few businesses require patrons to mask anymore, and those that do are medical. I don't suppose that anyone in the Legislature has considered that someone who has a medical education may be better-equipped than they to determine what is and isn't a threat.
Read the literature. You may notice that every COVID infection increases the chance of getting long COVID by 20%. Masks can be easily taken off after you leave a business. Not being vaccinated is something you can change – you just don't want to.
Claiming discrimination just because a business requires a mask or vaccination is an insult to those of us who face discrimination daily and can't do a thing about it.