Wyoming is in the bottom five states in the country for COVID-19 vaccinations as a percentage of population. The other four are in the deep South. I would have hoped we had enough pride to excel. Instead, we will be remembered for stumbling.
I suspect the problem is that vaccinations have been politicized. If this would have happened with the polio vaccine, we would still have polio in our country. The mRNA vaccines have been in development for over 10 years, and they will be dominant vaccines in the future. They have been subjected to the same levels of clinical trials as any other vaccines.
The process was greatly accelerated because the Trump administration provided the necessary research and development funding, and removed some manufacturing barriers. All vaccines have some side effects, but those from the COVID vaccines have been sensationalized for political purposes.
Our numbers of cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again. We can and should do better in Wyoming. Please listen to our public health professionals instead of political social media posts.