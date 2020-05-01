Despite previous failed efforts, in 2018 our local leadership decided to once again entice an airline to Cheyenne by offering a minimum revenue guarantee (MRG). An MRG was put in place, and SkyWest began operations on Nov. 4, 2018, with service to a single destination in Texas.
The cost for the first year of operation for this misbegotten adventure came to $2,145,673. A year later, a second MRG was installed, with another $2 million in revenue guarantees for SkyWest.
Unfortunately, a black swan event occurred. As a result of the world economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, all SkyWest flights to and from Cheyenne were suspended indefinitely on April 7, 2020.
Although the amount remaining from the current MRG is $1.2 million, the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team (CRAFT) has now come hat in hand to request $260,000 from both the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County. As explained by CRAFT leader Wendy Volk, the idea is to be “... in a ‘Ready, Set, Go’ negotiating position when we’re ready to restore service.”
In the context of this pesky little coronavirus pandemic that is decimating our populous and our economy, this comment is absolutely ignorant and most disrespectful. Ms. Volk, in the U.S. alone. there are 961,969 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and there have been a total of 54,530 fatalities. Locally, an individual has died. The city of Cheyenne is experiencing a significant reduction in revenues and has been forced to lay off personnel. If it hasn’t done so already, Laramie County will almost certainly follow suit.
Brazenly, CRAFT is making an effort to secure additional funding from the city and county when the organization already has $1.2 million from a previous MRG that has been abandoned. This is an outrageous request and should be refused without further discussion (with the possible exception of derisive laughter).
Ms. Volk, I would suggest that you take the initiative and retract this ridiculous request at your earliest opportunity in order to save further embarrassment for both yourself and your organization, such that it is.