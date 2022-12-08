This letter is in support of Dr. Margaret Crespo, superintendent for Laramie County School District 1 for two years. I speak as someone who served two terms as LCSD1 trustee under three superintendents. I offer my opinion to anyone who might have a reason to evaluate Dr. Crespo in this or another job, should she leave LCSD1.

I was part of the board that hired Dr. Crespo, and I never regretted that decision. While other candidates had areas of strength and expertise, she was extraordinarily qualified to lead a very large and complex educational system, with competence in every aspect of management and leadership.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus