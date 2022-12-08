This letter is in support of Dr. Margaret Crespo, superintendent for Laramie County School District 1 for two years. I speak as someone who served two terms as LCSD1 trustee under three superintendents. I offer my opinion to anyone who might have a reason to evaluate Dr. Crespo in this or another job, should she leave LCSD1.
I was part of the board that hired Dr. Crespo, and I never regretted that decision. While other candidates had areas of strength and expertise, she was extraordinarily qualified to lead a very large and complex educational system, with competence in every aspect of management and leadership.
The past two years have been very difficult in keeping schools safe and responding to public criticism. Dr. Crespo has been additionally challenged as the target of politically motivated, uninformed and bigoted attacks. Throughout, she has maintained a professional demeanor as leader of the district, while she has been diligent in respecting and responding to queries and challenges of all kinds. Dr. Crespo has created lines of communication and cooperation with every part of Cheyenne, to our advantage.
Administrative leadership and staff excellence and morale (classified and certified) have been a top priority. Both support the delivery of quality education to our children. Meanwhile, she has restructured systems and departments to better serve students and staff, increase efficiencies, and comply with state and federal requirements. Perhaps not everyone has appreciated the changes she made, but they have made our district stronger and better.
A significant accomplishment is a strategic plan that grew out of thousands of comments collected from every segment of our district and community. Dr. Crespo and staff have already used the plan to direct current efforts and generate new ones. It is solid, evidence- and needs-based, and it will adapt to future challenges. It is brilliant.
As a trustee, I found I can trust Dr. Crespo to respond quickly to problems and opportunities with educationally sound methods and with sensitivity. I can trust her earnest efforts, her frank reports to the board and her complete focus on the success of LCSD1.