Hello teachers, parents, students and community friends.
This is no ordinary announcement, but one that is filled with grief and despair if you love Wyoming as most Wyomingites do.
According to the report State of State Standards for the Teaching of Civics and U.S. History in 2021, the state of Wyoming received the lowest scores of the 50 United States of America, grades F and F, in all social science categories.
If you are a parent, teacher, minister or anyone whose involvement is caring for children, it is a heartfelt sorry to learn that the Wyoming Department of Education and state legislators have allowed this preposterous mockery to fall upon the “Cowboy State.”
Ah hah! All this buffoonery about critical racial theory; well, read the Fordham Report and garner an indisputable and clear perception from top-notch scholars throughout the country as to the status of the Wyoming Department of Education when it come to these social disciplines.
"There is no mandate to Wyoming Public School Districts for the teaching of Civics and U.S. History at any levels; neither are they required for graduation."
So what's with all this CRT stuff, other than to stir up and lull the base!