Rodger McDaniel informs is in his "Take time to learn about CRT" column (WTE, June 27) that Robin Diangelo, a white scholar, says “Freedom and Equality, regardless of religion or class status, were radical new ideas when the U.S. was formed."
Diangelo’s right on that. The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, when ratified in 1788, set in motion the means to eliminate slavery in the U.S. This was accomplished by the mid-19th century, whereas it existed elsewhere much longer, and exists even to this day in some countries.
Since then, constitutional amendments have been ratified and legislation passed to eliminate unfair treatment and discrimination of minorities. Systematic racism is unlawful in this country, and, in my opinion, does not exist because minority Americans are ubiquitous in our society. They are in films and on television, work as news anchors and reporters, in federal and state government as elected and appointed officials, in professional and amateur sports, in TV ads – every aspect of society.
There is nothing a minority individual in this country cannot attain with self-initiative and some good mentoring along the way from parents and teachers. Teaching Critical Race Theory demeans young white students who had nothing to do with past injustices as oppressors, and young minority students as oppressed individuals who can get nowhere if their oppressors don’t let them.
Why needlessly create resentment between young students?