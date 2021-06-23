This is an open letter to Tim Thornell, CEO and president of Cheyenne Regional Health System.
Dear Tim,
Please spend a day in your ER waiting room. You will see an abundance of serious problems if you go there. The most pressing is that PRIVACY is nonexistent.
Surely, the process of checking a patient in violates HIPAA laws! Because of the loudspeaker system, each patient had to answer invasive questions that everyone in the waiting room could hear. We all learned everyone’s name, date of birth and current illnesses, exposure to COVID and many other private, personal details. Most tried to answer softly, but the intake clerk asked them to speak up.
You MUST fix this immediately. This is the most outrageous breach of privacy that I have ever seen in a medical setting!