The last year has had many challenging moments. Many have lost loved ones or gone through financial pains that I wouldn’t be able to understand. However, I wanted to tell a brief story about a moment of light during a dark time for my family.
Recently, we lost our daughter an hour after she was born. This has been one of the most painful experiences my family has gone through in 12 years of marriage. However, during this experience we also experienced light.
This light was the staff at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Cheyenne OBGYN. In a time of darkness for my family, they stood against it.
I think it can easily be missed how wonderful people can be. This can be especially true of nurses and doctors. Both my mother and my wife’s mother were nurses and gave me a unique perspective on them. There are times they can seem insensitive. I would stress, however, that this is the professionalism that keeps them functioning between the pain they have to deal with.
When we lost our daughter, I was given the ability to take weeks of leave from my job as a Chief with the Wyoming Military Department. However, I watched as the nurses and doctors caring for me sobbed with us, held us and then wiped blood off their faces and moved to helping the next person in the next room. They would then return and cry with us, and then put their professionalism back on and move to the next person to help.
I watched 30 doctors and nurses desperately try to save my daughter and put their whole hearts into saving her and then have to immediately move on to the next room and the rest of a 12- to 14-hour shift after an hour of desperate work with my family.
The next room might not know the pain this team experienced in the room before, but I have seen it, and I am grateful for the light they bring.