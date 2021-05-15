While it was disheartening to read Superintendent Balow’s comment on Critical Race Theory and discouraging to see Mr. Edmonds' intellectually dishonest screed against CRT, I do understand why some might dislike what CRT argues.
After all, it exposes what is supposed to be kept silent – that whiteness in America is considered not only normal, but the standard, and those outside that norm are considered others, and in some places, lesser. Hearing an argument about decentering whiteness is difficult for those who have gained so much from the centering of whiteness.
Disagreeing with CRT, and arguing honestly with its points, is a worthwhile exercise. But neither Balow nor Edmonds did that. Instead, they presented what they thought CRT is, thereby purposefully debasing a serious theory that has been around for decades. Edmonds even resorted to a faulty, elementary-style syllogism. Marx is bad. CRT is Marx. Therefore, CRT is bad.
But, what is CRT? Gloria Ladson-Billings argued that CRT holds the following: Racism is central in American society, and CRT is focused on unmasking it. CRT centers on voice and lived experiences to add context. CRT actively critiques liberalism, and notes the limits and flaws of civil rights legislation. CRT argues that white people have generally gained more from civil rights legislation than others.
In education policy, CRT adds examination of the history of racism in our schools, and analysis of how policy and classrooms perpetuate racism, but it also focuses on how to create equitable classrooms.
However, we must understand that CRT is not one set of beliefs, nor is it even unified within the field. CRT is not a monolith, and there are disagreements.
In Cheyenne, we could ask questions about the racial demographics of our schools, and whether there are policies to create the differences. We could ask about the disciplinary data, and whether it’s proportional by race. We could ask about the curriculum, and if whiteness is always centered.
What we can’t do, though, is simply call CRT names and discount it because it might make us uncomfortable. I expect more from our state leaders.