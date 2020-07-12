We are experiencing the world with one novel virus, but as the Earth warms, there are more coming. Scientists have isolated 33 viruses, 28 of them new to science, from a glacier in Tibet. As yet, we know very little about these viruses, including whether they can infect humans, but as the permafrost and glaciers melt, we may get a chance to find out.
As if that isn't enough, mosquito-borne illnesses are moving north and west due to the greater ranges of their host species. I'm not just talking about malaria. These are diseases that most people who don't live in Africa have never had to deal with, like Chikungunya virus and Rift Valley fever and bluetongue virus.