I was dismayed to learn that the Cheyenne City Council and Laramie County commissioners intend to cancel their contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Although we moved to Laramie a few years ago, our support of the Cheyenne shelter goes back decades. I continued to support the shelter as an After Hours Lost and Found Hotline volunteer for several years after moving to Laramie. I remember the shelter when it was woefully inadequate, with no adoption promotion program. Shelter directors had no formal training or knowledge of effective shelter management. It was where stray, abandoned and abused animals went to die.
Over the years, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has evolved in professionalism and excellence and is a model for the rest of the state. No community in Wyoming has the same level of expertise and best practices in shelter programming/management as the Cheyenne shelter. The council and the commissioners should take pride in that. The humane treatment of stray and abandoned animals is a reflection of the values of the community.
Defunding a facility of the shelter’s expertise and level of animal care reflects badly on the city and county. What you are proposing is a return to the terrible days of the "dog pound," which is to say the creation of a factory for mass euthanasia.
The City Council and county commissioners would do well to remember that a large majority of voters are pet owners and are concerned about animal welfare. Quality care and management of stray and abandoned animals and the funding to support that care is the responsibility of city and county government.
There has to be some resolution to this issue. Cutting off funding to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is an irresponsible and inhumane action that will cause suffering for animals and a black eye for Laramie County. Please reconsider this ill-conceived decision.