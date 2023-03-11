I was dismayed to learn that the Cheyenne City Council and Laramie County commissioners intend to cancel their contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Although we moved to Laramie a few years ago, our support of the Cheyenne shelter goes back decades. I continued to support the shelter as an After Hours Lost and Found Hotline volunteer for several years after moving to Laramie. I remember the shelter when it was woefully inadequate, with no adoption promotion program. Shelter directors had no formal training or knowledge of effective shelter management. It was where stray, abandoned and abused animals went to die.

