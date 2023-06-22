In 2003, George W. Bush created the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), putting the U.S. at the front of the world’s struggle against this killer. The Kaiser Family Foundation describes it as one of the most successful programs in global health history. It includes significant “spillover effects” in prevention of maternal and child death and an increase in childhood vaccination rates around the world.

PEPFAR is up for its fourth reauthorization this year. Each previous reauthorization has had nearly unanimous bipartisan support in Congress. But this year is different. Some in Congress are looking at PEPFAR, a program many people have never heard of, as a convenient place to eliminate spending.

