In 2003, George W. Bush created the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), putting the U.S. at the front of the world’s struggle against this killer. The Kaiser Family Foundation describes it as one of the most successful programs in global health history. It includes significant “spillover effects” in prevention of maternal and child death and an increase in childhood vaccination rates around the world.
PEPFAR is up for its fourth reauthorization this year. Each previous reauthorization has had nearly unanimous bipartisan support in Congress. But this year is different. Some in Congress are looking at PEPFAR, a program many people have never heard of, as a convenient place to eliminate spending.
A friend of mine, a retired pediatrician, has mourned with families at the loss of children. Harder yet, he has shared with them the decision to end futile medical treatment and let their children die. To him, cutting PEPFAR would be “pulling the plug” on millions of people who, with treatment, are healthy and active – with Congress committed to saving money instead of people.
I have met some of these people. I have shopped at a dollar store with one who looked forward to taking little gifts home to family and friends and picking up some necessities for others.
And I have visited with one who gave birth to her first child (before PEPFAR) alone on the streets because she refused the abortion her doctors demanded of HIV-positive women. The husband who gave her the infection had left her, her terrified family wouldn’t take her in, and the baby was born with HIV. Then help came. Today she and her first son remain HIV-undetectable with treatment, she is remarried with a husband and her second son who are both HIV-free, she speaks at international conferences, and she has founded a charity to help other women reach the treatment they need.
Senators Barrasso and Lummis and Representative Hageman need to hear from the people of Wyoming that we understand a choice to cut or end PEPFAR is nothing less than a deliberate choice to kill people.