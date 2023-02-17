Dear Honorable District Attorney Sylvia Hackl,
I am writing this letter to let the Judicial District for the State of Wyoming know that a plea of guilty for the person who killed Mr. Anthony Gabriel does warrant the full maximum sentence.
Dear Honorable District Attorney Sylvia Hackl,
I am writing this letter to let the Judicial District for the State of Wyoming know that a plea of guilty for the person who killed Mr. Anthony Gabriel does warrant the full maximum sentence.
Probation should not be allowed under any circumstance of vehicular homicide or homicide.
I am writing to thank you for all of the cases that you are deciding to prosecute that our previous district attorney did not. I want to thank you for your love, care and dedication you are showing to your constituents and, most importantly, to the laws of the Great State of Wyoming.
This was not an accident. Anytime you decide to drive behind the wheel under the influence (he admitted to using marijuana and had been drinking previously the night and weekend before), you are deciding to warrant vehicular homicide if you hurt or kill someone.
He made that choice for the sentencing guidelines Wyoming needs to impose when he chose to get behind the wheel of that vehicle, causing the senseless loss of life to the Gabriel family.
I request you to please consider this letter as grievance from my end, and please let me know that was such a decision taken. I know you do not render the sentences, you only do the prosecution. However, your office has much of the say of the recommendations to sentencing guidelines and any plea agreements, as well.
Please respectfully honor the laws of the great state of Wyoming. Please impose the maximum sentence, regardless of any plea agreement. Mr. Gabriel’s life was taken in vain. His loss of life does not warrant a probation sentence.
To our Wyoming citizens who care about justice, we have a change.org signature page if you would like to sign our petition, as well (change.org/p/wyoming-governor-anthony-gabriel-deserves-justice). Over 360 citizens have signed for Justice for Mr. Gabriel.
JUSTICE FOR ANTHONY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.