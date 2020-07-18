This letter is in response to the article headlined “Activists discuss high court ruling” in the Sunday, July 12, edition.
The activists don’t indicate awareness that in early 2019, President Trump offered a deal to the Democrats in Congress that if they worked with him to fully fund border security, including the border wall, he would agree to and sign a congressional bill to legally establish and extend DACA for three years, or until early 2022, for people who were brought to this country illegally when they were children. It would have given them access to work permits, Social Security numbers and protection from deportation.