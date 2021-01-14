The go-to response from supporters of the attack on the Capitol building is that the left is overreacting. These media personalities, social media influencers and government officials suggest that the damage done in the Capitol riots is much less severe than argued by “left-leaning” politicians and media outlets. Frankly, as a career intelligence professional, this is disgusting.
Supporters of the riot and far-right politics everywhere have latched on to the argument that because the riot lasted only a few hours, saw only a handful of deaths and caused relatively little monetary damage, the riots were not as serious as other instances of civil unrest in recent memory. This perspective is both shortsighted and highly dangerous.