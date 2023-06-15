Last month, I submitted and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle published an editorial about oil and gas extraction in Laramie County. In the editorial, I asserted two things: One, that this industry releases compounds that are hazardous to people. Two, that the county's placement of an air quality monitoring station several miles from the nearest well precluded the monitor from obtaining any useful data. I said the monitor should be positioned closer to an area where there are wells and housing.
Within a week, County Commissioner Buck Holmes issued an editorial to refute mine. In it, he claimed that his 40 years of experience working with the industry shows that it is safe and healthy. He also claims I leveled personal attacks against those that work at the DEQ. That statement is false. I never attacked anyone. Finally, he claims that since I don't accept data from a monitor miles from any well, I ignore science. I disagree.
On May 17, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle published on its front page a peer-reviewed story about “Pollution causing Wyo. health issues.” The analysis shows that “oil and gas activity contributed to 7,500 premature deaths, 410,000 asthma attacks and 2,200 new childhood asthma cases nationally” in 2016. “Roughly 13 of those deaths occurred in Wyoming.”
Commissioner Holmes, the data does not support your position. Once again, I ask that the air quality monitor be moved so it is in the same area as oil wells and people's homes. That way we can have valid data.