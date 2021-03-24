Past Asian American harassment, violence and discrimination and the murders last week in Atlanta were sickening. To read the front page story of Davin Ro and YuYu Yuan was deeply heart-wrenching. Both local high school students, Yuan said: “It makes me sick to my stomach … we haven’t learned from the past.”
The title of Yuan's speech she is preparing for a national debate tournament, "Are You Sick of Me Yet?", made me recall the enduring story of Sojourner Truth. Born a slave in New York around 1797, Truth's very name changed many times and wasn’t even her own, as each slave took the name of their master. Separated from her mother and brother when 9 years old, she performed back-breaking work on many farms. She married and had five children.
Her master promised to let her free on July 4, 1826, but then refused. This is when she decided to take her own freedom by walking to some 24 states in America, talking about how all people should be equal, naming herself Sojourner Truth. She spoke against slavery and for women to have the right to vote and to own property, relentlessly advocating justice.
Truth delivered one of many powerful speeches in Ohio in 1851 called “And Ain’t I A Woman?” Many men said women were weak, yet she told them how hard she had labored to build our country.
Lincoln freed slaves on Jan. 1, 1863, with the Emancipation Proclamation; the 13th Amendment to our Constitution abolished slavery in 1865. Truth helped freed slaves to read, to write and to have hope. She died a tired social reformer for you and me in 1879. Frederick Douglass said she possessed “courageous self-assertion.”
As many continue to work for improvement, to “correct this disturbing school culture” of bullying, and for citizens of Wyoming and the U.S. to be finally, fully tolerant and accepting of all, I suspect we will remember exemplars like Davin Ro and YuYu Yuan centuries from now.
I’m deeply sorry also, Davin and YuYu. This has happened before, and we still haven’t learned from our past.