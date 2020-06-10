The Cheyenne Day of Giving Board has been encouraged by the generosity of area residents since 2006. This year, when we had to postpone our annual event to the end of September and asked donors to help our neighbors in need through our Virtual Cheyenne Day of Giving, we saw that generosity shine, even in these hard times. We appreciate everyone who has helped us!
Not only did we have lots of media help in getting the word out about our virtual effort, but we received heartwarming support from individuals, businesses and community groups. Many chose to donate to one of the agencies we support year-round or help supply the top needs as listed on our website. We don’t know who these "silent givers" are, but they are an important part of our efforts.