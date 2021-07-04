I read an article in this paper June 4 regarding a DCI officer lying under oath in court intentionally to help his drug case. This cop should be fired. He committed a crime.
I also read where the Wyoming attorney general says that DCI Officer Jon Briggs had his reputation ruined. Really? He intentionally lied. There should not be different laws for police and different laws for Wyoming citizens. He lied; he should be prosecuted, just like a citizen would be.
A year or so ago, in the newspaper, I read an article about a woman telling police she was pregnant and was physically assaulted by her boyfriend. So the charges were enhanced against her boyfriend because she said she was pregnant.
Well, it turns out she lied. She was arrested and prosecuted because she lied about being pregnant.
Jon Briggs should also be arrested and charged for intentionally lying to help his drug case. The U.S. justice system does not work when police lie to arrest citizens.