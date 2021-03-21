I was heartily disappointed with the recent 14-16 defeat of SJ 2, Wyoming’s application to join the Convention of States (CoS), in the Senate chamber. The successful passing of the application by both houses of the Legislature could’ve possibly given us an opportunity to redress the federal budget, federal jurisdiction overreach and enact term limits through proposed constitutional amendments that would have to be approved by a majority of the states.
As our country continues to be subjected to controversial executive powers, runaway spending and laws passed by a partisan U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate’s inability to function, we have lost this, the second opportunity to act!
The committee that took up this matter properly had their hearings, but the senators lost their "intestinal fortitude," and were clearly swayed into feeling that a possibility of a runaway convention would ruin a “perfect document” and run us into ruin. Article V in the Constitution specified the remedy by submitting proposed constitutional amendments through a Convention of States for approval by a majority of the states to become an amendment.
However, there are nefarious organizations out there that don’t want the "status quo" to change; those include the progressive social justice and anti-communist organizations. Interestingly, these organizations, who are both far-left and far-right, insist that the CoS is an organization that seeks to subvert the Constitution by supporting runaway amendments. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Now we have a compendium of special interests who have gained a foothold to advance racial grievances, the cancel culture, defund law enforcement, ignore immigration law and suppress First Amendment speech. Furthermore, can you believe that some U.S. representatives would actually have you “blacklisted” to impair your ability to participate in our republic because of who you voted for?
Wyoming senators, unfortunately you have made the wrong choice. Hopefully you will do more research on this subject. Perhaps next time the application to join the Convention of States can be left for the citizens of Wyoming to decide.