Senator Barrasso, Senator Enzi, Senator-elect Lummis, Representative Cheney:
President-elect Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes and 51% of the popular vote, almost 6 million more votes that soon-to-be-former President Trump. In 2016, you could not wait to christen Trump president-elect, even though he had almost 3 million less votes than Hilary Clinton and his margin of victory in three key states totaled approximately 78,000 votes. So why are you sitting back and indulging soon-to-be-former President Trump's refusal to permit the orderly transition to begin, especially now, when there is so much work to be done?