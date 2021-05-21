Isn't it time America divorced sin, rather than embrace another civil war? Both the Democrat Party and their megaphone media are pushing race wars to cover their corruption, which is bleeding out all over, while they continue to try to project their corruption on others.
Isn't the core of racism the belief system (religion) that I have value, but you don't because you are different and don't meet my standards? According to the media and Democrats, the Constitution doesn't meet their standards, either, and must be changed.
So they need a war and chaos to cover and distract the people from their attempted overthrow of our government. Thus, their need to spew forth hate, division and destruction.
The socialist media and big tech have brought us a new form of racism with their "cancel culture," which has taken racism to another dimension. The election fraud that cannot be mentioned by most of our media or audited by most of our elected officials takes the "cancel culture" form of racism from the internet and media directly to the voting booth.
One solution to racism is having a secure identity and choosing to serve others, rather than controlling them. Such as the grandmother whose dinner table is open to the community, where she serves everyone and makes all feel and know they are valuable and important.
Another key to the healing of racism is a real relationship with Jesus (no one is less racist). True biblical Christianity isn't religious, but is instead relational; first with God, and then with others. The biblical basis of the Constitution was the main reason America ever had a chance of being a non-racist nation. Ultimately, the Constitution puts chains (restrictions) on the government, rather than "We the People."
Slavery, abortion and human trafficking are racist, declaring others have no value, but to be used or discarded. Racism demands power, control and the use of others; just like we see modeled by socialist Democrats, RINO Republicans and their media buddies; those with abounding expertise at creating chaos.