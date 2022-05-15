Wyoming HB 75, requiring voter ID in Wyoming, has its opponents, though I support it. It’s long been known that Democrats stringently, persistently fight all laws/requirements requiring voter ID.
Many people believe Democrats oppose voter ID because Democrats intend to cheat on elections. Democrats continually state that voter fraud isn’t a problem, while Republicans state voter fraud is a major problem.
The 2020 presidential and Georgia Senate elections are still being investigated as prime examples of major voter fraud. Democrats decry the assertion the 2020 election was stolen, but they now scream that SCOTUS has been STOLEN! So, SCOTUS has been stolen, but not the 2020 presidential elections?! Hypocrisy!
Cowboy State Daily reported that the Fremont County clerk stated Democrats are registering as Republicans to vote for Cheney; sounds like a form of cheating to me! The crossover bill needed to be passed this last legislative session!
Many people see no problem with requiring voter ID. Those opposing voter ID, mostly Democrats, are said to want ineligible people to vote, such as non-citizens. So, what’s the problem with requiring voter ID? Voting produces political power. Those opposing voter ID, in my opinion and others' perspective, want voter fraud – cheating – to occur for their own preferred outcome.
ID’s must be presented when checking into hotels, onto planes/buses, class registration, banking, credit card transactions, firearm purchases, car rentals, obtaining a driver’s license, so why’s voting exempt from showing an ID? Maybe because Democrats want to cheat on elections? If anything, voting should be at the top of the list for showing identification.
All of the “reasons” opposing voter ID, stating it inhibits people from voting, are baseless. Using the anti-voting ID illogic should be transferred to all other ID requirements as stated above. Why have ID for anything? Because it prevents/reduces fraud, theft, etc. However, since Democrats never contest any of these ID requirements, except for voting, one has to ponder, do the Democrats want cheating in elections so they can win? Many people believe so.
ID is important, especially in voting; we need voter ID in America and Wyoming.