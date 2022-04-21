Yes, Roberta Bergin, as you said on April 17, the “Democratic Party has surpassed all possible expectations for America.” Wages have gone up 5.6%; GDP is up 5.7%, which is double the average since 1976; 7.9 million jobs have been added; and unemployment is down to 3.6%.
Trump originally closed the southern border to prevent asylum seekers from spreading COVID. Now that the virus is actually waning and mask mandates have not been allowed in many situations, Biden saw fit to lift Trump’s mandate closing the southern border. This will likely not increase drug trafficking, since “an analysis of data from the southern border indicates that the vast majority of narcotics enters through U.S. ports of entry.”
In fact, when El Chapo was on trial for drug smuggling, “several of his cartel members have testified that they mostly pushed drugs through U.S. ports of entry … [N]one of El Chapo's associates has testified that they moved drugs through the open border regions in between those ports.” (USAToday.com) Even more salient is the fact that, “80% of drug smugglers are American citizens, not illegal immigrants.” (mic.com)
Ms. Bergin, please provide proof for your accusations that kindergarten children are being taught about sex and that Democrats are responsible for the war in Ukraine.
I would also like to point out that we should not be blaming Democrats for inflation. FOX, ONA and Newsmax would like to have us believe so, but due to the pandemic’s cause of supply chain problems, inflation is worldwide. Also, “[s]ome of the nation's largest retailers have been using soaring inflation rates as an excuse to raise prices and rake in billions of dollars in additional profit.” (cbsnews.com)