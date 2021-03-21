When Wyoming’s elections were swept with a wave of ultra-right, anti-revenue expansion candidates, I felt one thing was certain: Wyoming was going to fall off of the economic cliff it has been approaching for so long. Schools were going to close. Young people would leave the state even faster than they traditionally did. Towns and counties were going to die.
And far from being anxious about this possibility, Republicans seemed gleeful about it. Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, told the Washington Post, “Small towns and counties in Wyoming have always come and gone with the minerals … we’ve got counties in the state of Wyoming that are on life support with state money … and maybe it doesn’t make sense to keep doing what we are doing with counties, or cities.”
Watching the upcoming economic failure of Wyoming has long felt like watching a car crash in motion, but it is only within this past year that it felt like the Republicans were stomping on the gas pedal.
But Wyoming has been given a reprieve. (Normally, these situations are called a “call from the governor,” but since Gov. Gordon only repeated the usual tired pipe dreams about carbon capture in this year’s State of the State address, I don’t think it’s apropos here.) Instead, it is a call from the President: The Democrat-driven American Rescue Plan, which will infuse Wyoming with $1.4 billion, including $312 million for education that can make up for our projected $300 million shortfall.
The crash has been averted – for now. But my new worry is that it will be taken as just another excuse to kick the can down the road, so the crash comes in two years instead.
The Democrats in D.C. have just saved Wyoming from itself. We need to take this as the opportunity it is, and put revenue-generating legislation in place so that next time, Wyoming can rescue itself.