The Democrats are once again pushing their agenda through euphemistic terms like Critical Race Theory (CRT). The Identity First politics has so permeated our educational systems that my 4-year-old grand-niece from Fort Collins said after her day-care lesson, she felt sorry for the man who was “wrapped in chocolate.”
Sounds witty, but it means her otherwise innocent color-blind, culture-blind perception is being sullied with “white guilt.” For all CRT’s good intentions to make our culture face our diversities, its effect is the opposite, seeing only the 0.07-inch thickness of wrapped skin and missing the magnitude of the soul.
Like the social experiment one teacher did by favoring all blue-eyed children and then, in reverse, favoring all brown-eyed children, the resulting competitive psychology was devastating.
Marion Yoder wrote that our country’s history that was taught to her was mostly “fairytale.” Cheyenne’s district’s curriculum certainly was not fairytale, but raw and fairly represented our melting pot culture, whose main purpose and struggle has been to unify, not divide.
Literature assured all lives matter, and just laws secured it. Besides the many pieces of black writings in our texts, whole semester studies were devoted to Black literature.
No Asian or Hispanic studies developed in same blocks of time.
In the interest of space in this letter, I recount only one piece of work I referenced about Europe’s last dictator, Milosevic in Yugoslavia, during his ethnic cleansing in the 1990s. The Christian Serbs and the Muslim Croats went to high school proms together, but they listened to Milosevic stir up past history with “your grandfather killed my grandfather,” and hatred reigned for 13 years.
Jealous of a Croat friend’s new motorcycle, the Serbs ganged up, stole his bike and dragged him behind with a rope tied to his genitals. No fairytale story there.
Our country could become so violently divided if we persist in dragging up the past lynchings and sins of our fathers. Listen to Black Sen. Tim Scott, R-Florida, with his cabin to Congress mantra. His mother said if we focus on the tiny rearview window, we miss the magnitude of the windshield’s wide vista of possibilities.