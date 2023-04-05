In his March 30 letter to the editor, Douglas Powell tries to blame school shootings on liberalism creeping into our society, and specifically not on the “cursed AR-15.”

I believe the facts show that the “cursed AR-15” bears much of the blame for the school shootings. The assault weapons ban was in force from 1994-2004. It was “a subsection of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.” (npr.org)

