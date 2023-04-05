In his March 30 letter to the editor, Douglas Powell tries to blame school shootings on liberalism creeping into our society, and specifically not on the “cursed AR-15.”
I believe the facts show that the “cursed AR-15” bears much of the blame for the school shootings. The assault weapons ban was in force from 1994-2004. It was “a subsection of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.” (npr.org)
According to theconversation.com, “In the years after the assault weapons ban went into effect, the number of deaths from mass shootings fell, and the increase in the annual number of incidents slowed down. Even including 1999’s Columbine High School massacre – the deadliest mass shooting during the period of the ban – the 1994 to 2004 period saw lower average annual rates of both mass shootings and deaths resulting from such incidents than before the ban’s inception. … From 2004 onward … [t]he data shows an almost immediate – and steep – rise in mass shooting deaths in the years after the assault weapons ban expired in 2004. Breaking the data into absolute numbers, between 2004 and 2017 … the average number of yearly deaths attributed to mass shootings was 25, compared with 5.3 during the 10-year tenure of the ban and 7.2 in the years leading up to the prohibition on assault weapons.”
According to statista.com, “in a survey conducted in June 2022, 54% of all registered voters in the United States strongly supported banning assault-style weapons.”
Readers should visit hub.jhu.edu/2022/06/03/gun-policies-that-are-effective-and-supported-by-gun-owners/. It is a site that succinctly refutes Mr. Powell’s claim that “more and stricter gun controls…have no effect.” This site shows in depth that, “While there are many factors contributing to the scourge of gun violence in the United States, one thing is clear: The data — and the majority of Americans — support laws that sensibly restrict access to firearms.”