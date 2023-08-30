I’ve been a Wyoming resident for 30 years. Since I’ve been an eligible voter, I’ve seen most successful candidates here running on similar platforms: “I’m fiscally conservative,” “They will take your guns,” “Climate change is a hoax,” “Say no to big government overreach,” etc. It’s a successful formula to win elections in Wyoming without your constituents questioning your motives or understanding what your actual platform is.

Now, what do Wyomingites get in exchange for giving them our vote? A 10% poverty rate, a state minimum wage that’s lower than the federal minimum, deteriorating sidewalks and streets, a "right to work" mentality that exploits our workers (especially our new, non-experienced workers) and an economy that is subject to whichever direction the fossil fuel market decides to go that year.

