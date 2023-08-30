I’ve been a Wyoming resident for 30 years. Since I’ve been an eligible voter, I’ve seen most successful candidates here running on similar platforms: “I’m fiscally conservative,” “They will take your guns,” “Climate change is a hoax,” “Say no to big government overreach,” etc. It’s a successful formula to win elections in Wyoming without your constituents questioning your motives or understanding what your actual platform is.
Now, what do Wyomingites get in exchange for giving them our vote? A 10% poverty rate, a state minimum wage that’s lower than the federal minimum, deteriorating sidewalks and streets, a "right to work" mentality that exploits our workers (especially our new, non-experienced workers) and an economy that is subject to whichever direction the fossil fuel market decides to go that year.
When our reserves inevitably run low or dry, and the time comes to balance the budget, our legislators will inevitably debate about “tough cuts”, whether they be cutting state employee salaries, Medicaid funding, public schools, Wyoming Department of Health, road repair, etc. Why aren’t they debating the obvious?
We live in an era where corporate America boasts about record-high profit margins, and working-class individuals lose more and more buying power. Call me crazy, but the solution to this problem seems very straightforward: rather than cutting essential programs that Wyomingites rely on, why aren’t we debating who to tax and how much to tax them?
Before we shut off our power and sell our furniture to pay our rent, let's demand a raise. Rather than drive on fumes until our fuel pump blows, let’s put some gas in the tank.
As long we keep sending off our vote to self-proclaimed fiscal conservatives that continue along this path of fiscal liberalism, we have no hope to balance a budget that still protects the men and women of this great state.
