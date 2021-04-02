The winter snowstorm that hit our city on March 13-14, one of historical proportions, led to the town being shut down in its wake. I manage the dialysis clinic in Cheyenne, along with 22 dedicated and dialysis trained personnel. We provide life-sustaining treatment to our dialysis population of over 100 patients. The life-sustaining treatments, which are three times a week are required to keep these vulnerable patients alive.
That Monday, our clinic was forced to close for the first time in Cheyenne, which meant 62 patients were affected by this storm and our closure, and were unable to get their scheduled treatment.
Mayor Patrick Collins reached out to me and offered assistance in arranging transportation, road clearing and shoveling to aide our patients in getting to their dialysis clinic on Tuesday.
The city government and local public safety personnel in Cheyenne were on the job. The preparation, collaboration and communication of all the community support systems was overwhelming. My heart was touched with the community-wide support that went into facilitating our patients' ability to attend their treatments on Tuesday and the remainder of the week.
Shout out to the following people in the collaboration of this entire event: Mayor Collins, city of Cheyenne; Jeanine West, Emergency Management Director; Cheyenne Fire Rescue Interim Chief John Kopper; Kassi Maloney, chief of operations for AMR; Director of Public Works Vicki Nemecek; Laramie County Fire District 1; Renee Jording, public transportation director; Jason Sanchez, deputy director of the city's recreation and events department; property owner Bob Cox; John Martell, snow plow driver, for assuring the parking lot was cleared for staff and patients, and all the wonderful volunteers throughout the city that answered the call during this event.
Fresenius Medical Care and all the employees here at Cheyenne Clinic #4147 would like to salute the city of Cheyenne for all the selfless efforts that went into this emergency event.