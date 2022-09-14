Drivers beware! A dimpled white asteroid crashed into the windshield of my car while I was driving on Central Avenue on the Friday before Labor Day (Sept. 2) around 3 p.m.
The incident took place a few hundred feet west of the entrance to the Airport Golf Course. The point of impact was right in front of the steering wheel. Thanks to the laminated construction of modern windshields, it didn’t go all the way through, but it did leave a crater about an inch deep and a pattern of cracks denser than a spider web.
I pulled over, got out of my car and brushed off the tiny shards of glass that landed in my lap. I looked around for the asteroid, but my search was unsuccessful.
I was hoping to find an object from outer space, but my hunch is that whatever I had the close encounter with was launched into orbit from the golf course. If you happened to have hit a golf ball toward the road at the time and location mentioned above, don’t worry, I’m OK. I have stimulated the local economy by having a new windshield installed in my car, and I’m back on the road.
It would be great to get reimbursed for the repairs, but instead of going through the hassle of trying to track down whoever has a horrible golf swing, all I ask is that you do a favor for all of us brave motorists out and about on the roads; get yourself a good golf coach. We would all appreciate it greatly.