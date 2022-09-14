Drivers beware! A dimpled white asteroid crashed into the windshield of my car while I was driving on Central Avenue on the Friday before Labor Day (Sept. 2) around 3 p.m.

The incident took place a few hundred feet west of the entrance to the Airport Golf Course. The point of impact was right in front of the steering wheel. Thanks to the laminated construction of modern windshields, it didn’t go all the way through, but it did leave a crater about an inch deep and a pattern of cracks denser than a spider web.

