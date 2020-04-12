Nice to see our governor throw a tantrum. He is supposed to be a leader in this crisis.
A lot of good folks are trying to be safe and conscious. As a registered Republican, I'm not sure where you stand.
Updated: April 12, 2020 @ 8:23 am