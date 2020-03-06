I am writing in response to Jonathan Lange's opinion piece from Feb. 28. It is disappointing that he stooped to the tactic of taking quotes out of context to make his point. I do not usually agree with his ideas, but I usually respect his way of presenting them.
I did testify against House Bill 197. I do disagree with this bill, for several reasons. First, it is not needed. There is already a law in place that makes an elective abortion after viability illegal. It is punishable by 10 years in prison. HB 197 would make it punishable by 14 years in prison if a provider does not try to resuscitate a fetus of an elective abortion after term if it had signs of life.