What I want to talk about today is representation in media.

For a long time, many groups have been kept out of popular depictions in movies, books, TV, etc. This includes non-whites, women, non-Christians, LGBTQIA+, autism, neurodivergence and others. This reinforces and normalizes a perception of these people being outsiders, and leaves these groups themselves in a place of not being acknowledged or validated. Made to feel "othered" or against the ideal.

