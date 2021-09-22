The Laramie County Combined Communications Center has three items on the sixth-penny ballot this year. Those items include Smart911, a new recording system, as well as updating the 9-1-1 Viper System. I would like to take a moment to explain what those items mean for our community.
Smart911 would be invaluable to our citizens (ask Sweetwater County; they already have it). Smart911 is a private and secure website that allows individuals to create a safety profile of valuable information that you think is important to provide our first responders.
Our telecommunicators do not have access to your information unless you call 9-1-1. It helps protect first responders by improving situational awareness with information about people and facilities when they need it most.
Allows individuals to make sure 9-1-1 knows enough to help them:
Self-identify if they are under quarantine and whether it is self-imposed or directed by a medical professional
Include medical conditions that are important for our EMS responders
Provide your child’s photo, medical information and physical description before an emergency
Include photos of pets, livestock and vehicle information
Include information specific to your property (ie: bunkhouse location, building access information, floor plans, etc.) for firefighters as needed.
This information being on your profile can save valuable time during an active emergency.
The Laramie County Combined Communications Center needs a new recording system, as well as an upgrade to the 9-1-1 Viper system. These technological changes are imperative to keeping up with the changing technology within our industry as we prepare for Next Generation 9-1-1. There is nothing fun or exciting to tell you about here, other than it is necessary.
If you have any questions, would like to schedule a presentation about our ballot requests, or to learn more about 9-1-1 in general, please reach out to Director Amber Young at ayoung@laramiecounty.com.