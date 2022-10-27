I found it interesting, albeit unsurprising, to read of your endorsements for the Laramie County School District 1 school board. Three of the four endorsements were for teachers/retired teachers. I wonder, if there had been a teacher running from Area 1 (South Triad), would you have also endorsed them?

First, I want to thank you for giving us the reference (www.wyomingnews.com/news/elections) to further search out the candidates. Even a brief scan/read of the candidates was helpful, even though I couldn’t pull them all up. But do you honestly feel that teachers running the school board are the best choices? Not that teachers are not important and should not be represented. But a majority? Can that truly be representative of the majority of stakeholders?

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus