I found it interesting, albeit unsurprising, to read of your endorsements for the Laramie County School District 1 school board. Three of the four endorsements were for teachers/retired teachers. I wonder, if there had been a teacher running from Area 1 (South Triad), would you have also endorsed them?
First, I want to thank you for giving us the reference (www.wyomingnews.com/news/elections) to further search out the candidates. Even a brief scan/read of the candidates was helpful, even though I couldn’t pull them all up. But do you honestly feel that teachers running the school board are the best choices? Not that teachers are not important and should not be represented. But a majority? Can that truly be representative of the majority of stakeholders?
Of special note for me is that one of the candidates, Jenefer Pasqua, is a former president of the Cheyenne Teachers Education Association, which links her to the WEA (Wyoming Education Association) and the NEA (National Education Association). On one of her answers regarding curriculum, she states simply “Trust Teachers.”
The NEA has become totally woke and supports many radical ideas. The WEA lists on their website to vote for pro-public education legislators. And earlier this year, the WEA, along with others, wrote an op-ed critical of the current state superintendent of public instruction, Brian Schroeder.
Am I wrong to assume that she (and probably the others) are totally against any type of school choice? I did not see the idea of school choice discussed with any candidate. And that begs the question: Are they able to objectively assess the school district’s strengths and weaknesses and act in the best interests of all?
There may not be much to excite you about our general election, but I urge everyone to carefully research the candidates for school board and vote for those who best represent your values. Having a majority of teachers on the school board is a little like having the fox guard the hen house.