As a physician in Cheyenne for 24 years, I was extremely saddened by Sen. Boner's statement about physicians during the discussion on a much-needed amendment to the chemical abortion ban bill. He stated that he did not trust physicians to tell the truth or do the right thing.

I cannot fathom what has happened to make him believe such a statement. The vast majority of physicians in Wyoming and the nation are hardworking individuals who spend the majority of their time trying to help people to the best of their ability.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus