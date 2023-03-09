I have an edge here because I am the dad of two fantastic young men on the spectrum. I see opportunity differently as a result. However, my best and most productive sales and marketing people have a full alphabet of conditions, and you know what? Their difference drives their results.
Want examples of what that looks like? Here you go. These are anecdotal, but reflect real people.
Autistic people often think and see in images. Temple Grandin talked about this as she documented the success she found in her professional life. Guess what happens when you bring that skillset to design? The artist sees imagery in ways neuro-typical people cannot. Guess whose social media graphics are the most successful I have seen in my career? Those staffers. Respect the difference.
OCD people document in ways you cannot imagine. Clinically, OCD is understood as "a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead you to do repetitive behaviors (compulsions)." How do OCD people handle this particular challenge? They build processes to manage their experience in an environment or versus stimuli they find challenging. Really, anyone can build procedures, but my experience with OCD people is a focus on detail and an awareness of process many people have to train years for. Respect the difference.
Do you track productivity metrics? I have and do. Guess who was/has been consistently top performers? Staffers with bipolar disorder. Why? These folks ride a literal wave. Up and down, happy and sad, manic and depressed. I have seen more business closed at the top of the cycle by bipolar people than anyone else on the team. These folks literally ride a productivity wave.
There are down days and sick days in the mix, but that is a human thing. Someone who needs a day to refocus who is bipolar is asking you for a day off in the same way someone who has the flu does. It's just healing. Respect the difference.
Finding qualified people is hard. Look places you would not. I promise, the results will surprise you.