Since the inclement weather disaster in Texas, charities have begun asking for donations to help mitigate the situation. I proudly participate in that. And most of the people you run into either have too much on their plate or are perfectly willing to help out as much as they can.
But every now and then, you run into people who cavalierly say things like, "They made their own problems, they have to deal with it." I have seen this again and again over the years. Darfur, Puerto Rico and now Texas. It is an opinion completely devoid of empathy, and the product of a horrible mind.
And this can’t be dismissed as some sort of hatred of foreigners. These are fellow Americans. It doesn’t matter if you blame right-wing politicians and voters, or if you simply don’t care. Not everyone in Texas voted for these policies that led to the situation – it spans decades, there are children down there suffering from this, and it simply comes back to a question of empathy.
If you can’t make donations, for whatever reason, that’s fine. But don’t stoop to the level of blaming the victims.