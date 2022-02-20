Some of your readers have referenced “Republican-led states that have enacted laws restricting voting rights." It would benefit us all to simplify this issue.
This year, Election Day is Nov. 8, which is a full nine months away. Every state will have multiple voting locations in every county. These locations are widely publicized.
In every state, all legal citizens 18 years old or older are eligible to vote, unless the privilege was lost due to committing a criminal felony. All states will accept a photo ID as proof of identification. This is the same ID required to fly on a commercial airplane, to open a bank account, to obtain a marriage license, or, for that matter, to order a glass of wine from your favorite restaurant, if you are asked to show identification. Many states will actually accept a non-photo ID as personal identification.
Put simply, to vote on Election Day, you should a) ensure you are registered to vote (it takes less than 15 minutes to register); b) make sure you have an ID that your state accepts; and c) have a plan to get to a voting location on Nov. 8. Simple. If you cannot do this in the next nine months, you are probably not too motivated to vote anyway. Or if you don’t have the ability to do this, it might be best for our great nation that you do not vote.
Don’t let anyone say efforts are being made to restrict voting rights. Nothing is further from the truth, and nothing is easier than voting in our country. Liberals that perpetuate this voting rights myth never have any facts to back up their claim. It is a soundbite to misdirect people.
Contrary to your readers’ sentiments, every state is actually protecting your voting rights and encouraging everyone to vote, providing it is done in a legal manner. This entire issue is really a smoke-and-mirrors attempt by the Democrats to keep the door open for potential voting improprieties that they feel will benefit them.